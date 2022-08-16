An elderly hiker died after falling about 50 metres (164 feet) down a cliff on a remote island in eastern Hong Kong on Tuesday. The 68-year-old man was among 24 people who took a boat from Sai Kung Public Pier to Bluff Island to hike and take photos at about 9.30am. His friend notified police soon after 1pm when the incident took place on Bluff Island off Sai Kung Country Park. “An initial investigation suggested the man fell 50 metres down a cliff in the Ung Kong Wan area of the Island,” a police spokeswoman said. A source said the man climbed the 50-metre cliff - nicknamed “Praying Hand Rock - with one of the group members, as he reached the top he lost his footing and fell down. A government helicopter was deployed to airlift the unconscious victim to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where he died before 2.30pm. The spokeswoman said they were still investigating the cause of the incident. In April, there were a spate of hiking accidents in the city. Young hiker injured after falling at Lion Rock in Hong Kong On April 5, a 32-year-old man suffered head, hand and foot injuries after falling from a height on Lion Rock, a popular hiking spot in the city. There were two accidents at Lower Shing Mun Reservoir in Tsuen Wan. A 54-year-old man fell 30 metres and died on April 9, and the next day, a 71-year-old man was injured when he fell more than 10 metres while taking a short cut at the same spot. The drought-hit reservoir, which has dried into a picturesque expanse of cracked mud, became a hotspot for hikers eager to snap selfies. Hong Kong hiker dies after being swept into sea while ‘taking photos’ near Shek O On April 15, a hiker died after falling into the sea at Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve on Hong Kong Island’s southeastern tip. A police investigation showed that the man was taking photos when he was swept into the water by a large wave. Hiking accidents have become more common in recent years, with more Hongkongers heading outdoors to get some exercise and fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic. Figures from the Fire Services Department showed there were eight hiking-related fatalities in the first five months of this year. The number of hiking deaths rose to 14 last year from 11 in 2020. Injuries in hiking-related cases reached 232 between January and May this year, according to the department. The number of people injured in hiking-related cases increased to 608 in 2021 from 323 in the year before. In the first five months of this year, the department carried out 408 hiking-related rescue operations. There were 951 such operations last year and 602 in 2020.