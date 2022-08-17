The collapsed metal gate at Yaumatei Maternal And Child Health Centre has sparked calls for inspections on similar structures citywide. Photo: Sam Tsang
The collapsed metal gate at Yaumatei Maternal And Child Health Centre has sparked calls for inspections on similar structures citywide. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Sensor failure suspected cause of collapsed gate that killed security guard in Hong Kong

  • Engineering expert says falling structure could generate 816kg of force at speed faster than human reaction time
  • Head of industrial accident concern group urges authorities to enforce detailed checks at similar structures citywide

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 1:04pm, 17 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The collapsed metal gate at Yaumatei Maternal And Child Health Centre has sparked calls for inspections on similar structures citywide. Photo: Sam Tsang
The collapsed metal gate at Yaumatei Maternal And Child Health Centre has sparked calls for inspections on similar structures citywide. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE