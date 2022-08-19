Environmental advisers have declined to approve or block a sustainability report on building public housing estates on a luxury private golf course in Hong Kong, instead asking the government to provide additional information on the plan for further discussion. The partial development of the Fanling course has sparked debate, with members of the exclusive Hong Kong Golf Club, which leases the site from the government, veteran politicians, some housing experts and conservationists urging authorities to either drop or review the proposal. The Advisory Council on the Environment on Monday last week failed to agree on whether to approve the environmental impact assessment report, with chairman Stanley Wong Yuen-fai saying members had expressed “many doubts” over the study data after the meeting. Will plan for flats at golf course become political test for Hong Kong’s leader? The government under former chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had planned to recover 32 hectares, or about one-fifth, of the 172-hectare golf course for building public housing, as one of 18 recommendations by the now-defunct Task Force on Land Supply. The scheme involves building 12,000 homes for about 33,600 people on nine hectares by 2029, with the land part of the 350 hectares identified for 330,000 public housing flats in the coming decade. The plan was generally well-received by the public, but it drew the ire of club members and business elites. Lam eventually decided to use nine hectares for public housing after discovering that the site was home to some endangered tree species, a move critics said was already a concession to the golf club. In a push to have the proposal scrapped, it is understood the club ramped up its lobbying efforts, including giving members of the advisory council, experts, environmentalists and stakeholders a tour of the course. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the Executive Council, the city’s top decision-making body, and a declared golf club member, earlier said the development was not cost-effective . Fellow Exco member Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung echoed Ip’s call, saying the government should review the plan now that more land had been located for housing. Five out of the 16 non-official members in Exco have declared that they are golf club members. Professor Chau Kwong-wing, a member of the land supply task force, earlier told the Post there was no harm in dropping the proposal given that the environmental impact assessment report did not find it the best choice. He said the government had to offer alternative land proposals for the 12,000 public flats to minimise public impact. Hong Kong housing task forces set up by John Lee to submit reports by September Critics have slammed the government for not showing enough determination to recover the land. One advisory council member who planned to vote against the report told the Post authorities had politicised the matter and brought it to the panel. Development minister Bernadette Linn Hon-ho has not commented on the issue since the dispute. Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin said on Wednesday: “The golf course is very important for public housing production. I hope people can treasure every piece of land used for providing public housing estates.”