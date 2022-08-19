Singer-songwriter Terence Lam Ka-him started a six-night concert run at the Hong Kong Coliseum after making significant cuts to his stage design under tightened rules on Friday, the first show at the venue since an accident during a performance by boy band Mirror last month. As suspended mechanical devices designed to swing, rotate or carry people have been temporarily banned at government performance venues, the organiser revealed that some props would have to be placed onstage for extended periods, blocking some audience members from a full view of the stage. The concert’s organiser told the press that it had removed suspended mechanical devices and some unique stage designs could not be presented, as they had to follow the tightened rules. Mirror concert refund details revealed but many fans plan to hold on to tickets A four-by-four-metre (13-by-13-foot) LED screen crashed down onto the stage during the fourth show of Mirror’s 12-night concert series on July 28 at the Coliseum, injuring two dancers. Dancer Mo Li Kai-yin’s spinal cord was injured in the accident and he faces the possibility of being paralysed below the neck. Fellow dancer Chang Tsz-fung suffered injuries to his head, pelvis and thighs, and had been discharged from hospital. A third dancer, Zisac Law Tak-chi, was revealed to have been injured during rehearsals. Mirror’s concert organisers announced the cancellation of the remaining eight shows while the government tightened the supervision of stage design at public performance venues. Apart from the temporary ban on all mid-air mechanical devices, show organisers are required to appoint an authorised individual approved by the government to review the safety of installations each day. Police are looking into whether the accident involved criminal elements and an interdepartmental task force has also been set up to investigate its cause and recommend improvements. The task force said its initial examinations had found a wire used to suspend the giant screen involved in the accident had shown signs of metal fatigue. The venue was handed over to Lam’s concert organiser on August 13, after police had finished gathering evidence inside. A spokesman for the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which runs the Coliseum and other public performance sites, said the government had been in close contact with the organiser of Lam’s concerts and the venue had been handed over as scheduled. He said the department had not dispatched extra staff to supervise rehearsals or performances, but Coliseum staff would oversee operations throughout the booked period. Hong Kong Mirror concert accident ‘avoidable, should not have happened’ Lam’s fans said they had faith in the newly tightened regulations. Angela Chan Hiu-yee, a 21-year-old student, said she was not very worried about safety for Friday’s show. “After the accident at Mirror’s concert, I believe the government and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department will have stringent checks for Lam’s show,” she said. Chan said she would not mind if the show did not have fancy stage sets. “The first priority should be the safety of the artist,” she said. Another concertgoer, Yolanda Yau Nok-lam, 22, said her major concern was the audience. “Since the accident happened quite recently, I think the audience’s emotions will more or less be affected,” she said. “I did not sleep well that night after watching the video clip of the accident at Mirror’s concert, so I am quite worried if I will feel panicked when I visit the Hong Kong Coliseum.” But Yau said she believed the government would monitor safety at Lam’s concert carefully.