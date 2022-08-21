The Hong Kong Family Welfare Society ran a mental health support scheme for low-income families during the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
When carers need care: Hong Kong welfare group offers emotional support to those feeling stressed during pandemic

  • Exhausted and drained from looking after sick husband, housewife regains strength in group therapy
  • Social workers at Hong Kong Family Welfare Society help 494 residents through scheme set up during pandemic

Angel Woo

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Aug, 2022

