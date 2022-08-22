Ajmal Samuel, a para-athlete and disability rights activist, has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award. Photo: May Tse
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: how a para-athlete fought for disability rights, social inclusion in city

  • Ajmal Samuel has taken businesses to task for not providing wheelchair-friendly or accessible facilities throughout the years
  • The seasoned athlete has represented the city in para-rowing at Asian Games and other sports competitions

Eddie Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 22 Aug, 2022

