Four Hong Kong Olympic medallists have been invited to act as tutors to junior secondary school pupils living in subdivided flats under a new scheme to tackle cross-generational poverty, the city’s No 2 official has announced. They are fencing gold medallist Edgar Cheung Ka-long, and women’s table tennis team members Doo Hoi-kam, Minnie Soo Wai-yam and Lee Ho-ching, who took home a bronze at the Tokyo Games. Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, who is leading a new high-level anti-poverty task force, on Monday said the pilot “Strive and Rise Programme” aimed to help 2,000 underprivileged students with financial and career planning, enhance their communication skills and expand their social network. “These star tutors will increase the attractiveness of the scheme, so that grass-roots students will no longer feel that their development will be restricted by their network,” he said. “Some may ask why only 2,000 students will benefit. This is a trial programme. We will expand it to cover more students after an ongoing review.” New Hong Kong leader to set up 4 task forces to tackle key livelihood issues The task force, one of the priorities raised by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu when he took office in July, is part of the new government’s efforts to alleviate poverty. Three other task forces, each led by a top official, were set up on land supply, public housing and district affairs. According to Chan, under the first phase of the subsidy scheme, a start-up sum of HK$5,000 will be given to each of the 2,000 Form One to Three students who live in subdivided flats. Hong Kong is notorious for such homes for the less privileged, where tenants live in tiny, windowless compartments plagued by hygiene and fire safety issues. According to government estimates, the city has about 110,000 subdivided flats – with more than 220,000 occupants – mostly in dilapidated buildings in Kowloon and the New Territories. Most are rented by singles or couples, but occupants also include single parents and their children, and even three-generation households. Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka-long wins first World Championships medal Authorities will liaise with social welfare organisations and schools to pair students with mentors, who will assist them with life planning and how to make best use of the subsidies donated by the business sector. Upon completion of the programme, another HK$5,000 will be awarded to students to fund their personal pursuits.