Hong Kong’s Peak Tram will be back in service this Saturday with a nearly 70 per cent increase in ticket price after the Covid-19 pandemic inflated the revamp cost to nearly HK$800 million (US$102 million), according to the operator. The sixth generation of the 134-year Peak Tram will greet passengers in a new deep green colour, paying tribute to the third and fourth generation tramcars. The new tram can accommodate up to 210 passengers per ride, 75 per cent more than the previous generation. The price of an adult return ticket has increased from HK$52 to HK$88, almost 70 per cent more than prior to renovation. The last rise was in 2018, when prices were increased by 16 per cent from HK$45 to HK$52. The revamp cost HK$799 million, HK$119 million more than the proposed budget. The tram service was suspended in June 2021 for the revamp, which was supposed to take six months. But the reopening was postponed because of the pandemic. Hours-long queue for final ride on Hong Kong Peak Tram before lengthy closure May Tsang Ying-mei, general manager of the tram operator Peak Complex, attributed the price increase to the extra cost incurred during the pandemic. “The pandemic caused huge delays in the production, especially procurement and logistics of the supply chain. The ticket price inevitably reflects the rise in our cost,” Tsang said. Tsang was confident that the upgraded Peak Tram would attract both local and worldwide visitors despite the rise in prices, especially after the borders reopened. “Other than incoming visitors, we also hope more Hongkongers can come and enjoy this brand new tram experience. It is worth every penny,” Tsang said. A total of 22 downhill-facing seats were added, allowing passengers to face Victoria Harbour as they travelled down from the Peak. To accommodate disabled and family passengers, eight parking places with safety belts for wheelchairs and baby carriages were also added. To provide a better viewing experience, the windows of the tramcars have been widened. Display screens have been installed to provide station information. The wave -shaped flooring has also been enhanced to ensure passenger safety. Apart from the refurbishment of tramcars, the Central Terminus has also been revamped, providing covered, temperature-controlled queuing and waiting areas for up to 1,300 visitors. Steps from the entrance to tramcars have been eliminated for easier access. New vertical lifting platforms at both the upper and lower terminus are now available to assist passengers in need. The Peak Tram was first opened in May 1888. The fifth generation burgundy red tramcar was introduced in 1990. It has now been replaced by the sixth generation after serving passengers for over three decades.