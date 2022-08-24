A task force has been looking into the accident at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Handout
A task force has been looking into the accident at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Mirror concert accident: Hong Kong task force pins blame on use of substandard wire cord, screen weight estimation error

  • Head of task force looking into July 28 accident announces latest probe findings but declines to say who should be held responsible
  • Giant screen crashed onto dancer Mo Li as he performed on stage with others at the Hong Kong Coliseum

Jess Ma
Ezra Cheung and Jess Ma

Updated: 8:21pm, 24 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A task force has been looking into the accident at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Handout
A task force has been looking into the accident at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE