Cameron van Breda developed Hollo, a mobile app to track users’ moods and levels of distress. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Mother’s cancer episodes spur Hong Kong app developer to use tech to track patients’ emotional distress
- Patients’ mood monitored round the clock by smartphone app using software, artificial intelligence
- Early clinical trials have begun on cancer patients, who are vulnerable to depression, anxiety
Cameron van Breda developed Hollo, a mobile app to track users’ moods and levels of distress. Photo: Jonathan Wong