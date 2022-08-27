Cameron van Breda developed Hollo, a mobile app to track users’ moods and levels of distress. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Mother’s cancer episodes spur Hong Kong app developer to use tech to track patients’ emotional distress

  • Patients’ mood monitored round the clock by smartphone app using software, artificial intelligence
  • Early clinical trials have begun on cancer patients, who are vulnerable to depression, anxiety

Oscar Liu
Updated: 10:30am, 27 Aug, 2022

