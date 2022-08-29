Hannah Bailey Cherry wants to help ensure equality and inclusion in Hong Kong by giving young people lacking resources a leg-up. The 17-year-old said she believed it was important to provide career exploration opportunities for the city’s youth, including those who might not have access to relevant resources at their own schools or were too busy with their studies to collect the information themselves. As a member of NGO Kids4kids, the teenager has helped organise and execute events connecting students aspiring to build a career with industry experts. Cherry said students also acquired skills, such as resume writing, while getting a taste of different careers. “We made sure these programmes are accessible, either being free or online, so that people from all walks of life can participate in them,” she said. The student said she hoped to empower young people and help them discover their passions and strengths through various programmes and seminars. Apart from helping under-resourced students, she also wanted to contribute to sustainable development goals. As the founder of self-funded bookstore Rebooked, she provides a platform for donating and reselling books to promote sustainable consumption and waste reduction in Hong Kong. Under her leadership, the store has collaborated with corporate partners, schools and other organisations to share books with ethnic minority families and underprivileged students. Cherry also co-founded digital directory EcoGo, which consolidates information about environmentally-conscious brands in the city, to help consumers make ethical choices when purchasing things. Her work to promote youth empowerment and sustainable development has earned her a nomination in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards . Hong Kong charity uses games to help schoolchildren discover their emotions The annual event, co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, honours the achievements of remarkable people whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed. Crystal Lam, executive director of Kids4Kids, recommended the teenager for the Spirit of Youth Award, which recognises young people who have shown a commitment to the community or demonstrated courage. Cherry said the community work she had undertaken was close to her heart. “I realised the value of giving back through taking part in the activities,” the teenager said, adding that she looked forward to continuing these endeavours in the future.