A columbarium in a historic temple may have to shut down after authorities rejected licensing appeals. Photo: Nora Tam
About 1,600 columbarium niches face removal from historic Tai O temple after Hong Kong authorities refuse licence appeals
- Some 80 villagers gather in Tai O to protest against withdrawing remains of their late relatives stored in Lung Ngam Temple
- ‘Government doesn’t care about community and wants us to move over thousands of our ancestors’ ashes to other places,’ says villager Wong Wai-king
