A columbarium in a historic temple may have to shut down after authorities rejected licensing appeals. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong / Society

About 1,600 columbarium niches face removal from historic Tai O temple after Hong Kong authorities refuse licence appeals

  • Some 80 villagers gather in Tai O to protest against withdrawing remains of their late relatives stored in Lung Ngam Temple
  • ‘Government doesn’t care about community and wants us to move over thousands of our ancestors’ ashes to other places,’ says villager Wong Wai-king

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Aug, 2022

