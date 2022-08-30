For someone whose passion is music, Jesse So Ka-po, 16, could have been bitter with the card life has dealt her – she was diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of three. But instead, the steely teen decided not to be shackled by her physical hurdles, receiving a cochlear implant at five and launching her quest for music at six. She now studies classical music and rock drumming. So said she used to be stuck in an almost silent world before having her implant. “I was unable to hear the sounds of bird chirping. “My mother finally let me begin music lessons after I got the implant and started to hear better,” So recalled. Yet it was not always smooth sailing. Since she still had difficulty identifying pitches when playing the violin, the young learner had to keep the correct rhythm by feeling string vibrations. She rose to every challenge along the way, while keeping her passion for music alive. As she studied different genres of music, such as rock and funk, she also opened herself up to new possibilities. So ventured into drumming about a year ago and has recently finished the RSL Awards’ Rockschool Drums Grade 5 with distinction. The highest level of the drums curriculum is Grade 8. Her indomitable will and efforts to break barriers have earned her a nomination in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. The annual event, co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, honours the achievements of remarkable people whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed. Dr Sylvia Doo, a developmental paediatrician at Dr Doo Child Development and Assessment Centre, recommended So for the award, which recognises young people who have shown a commitment to the community or demonstrated courage. So and her mother Yonnie Wong Yin-fong said Doo had provided long-time support for them. Hong Kong teenager connects underprivileged youth to career opportunities Surrounded by loving family members, including her elder brother Timothy So Kwo-to, who have continued to support and encourage her in the pursuit of her passion, the young music fan is enthusiastically charting her future. “Music will be by my side all my life,” So said, adding that she had dreamed of joining a band on stage at the Hong Kong Coliseum – the city’s landmark concert venue – to perform together with a childhood friend. Professionally, she aspires to be a veterinarian. Inspired by her mother, who is a teacher, So said she had also considered teaching. “I want to teach students with special educational needs,” she said, believing she could share her experience. Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: ‘kaifong’ shares the city’s stories and hidden gems She said it was important that teachers could kindle students’ interests in their studies. So also expressed gratitude to her music teachers, namely, Stephane S. Wong, Penny Fung and Lennie Kwong, who had helped her broaden her musical horizons. Wong coaches her on the drums, while Fung and Kwong are her piano and violin teachers, respectively.