Elderly residents made up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s more than 2,500 hospitalised Covid-19 cases, according to the government. Photo: Jelly Tse
Elderly residents make up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s hospitalised Covid cases, also at greater risk due to pre-existing illnesses, health officials say
- Hospital Authority Chief Manager Dr Lau Ka-hin says 2,100 of the coronavirus patients sent to public facilities were aged 60 and above
- But former authority chief executive calls for clearer guidelines on types of chronic illnesses that require patient observation to help ease demand for hospital beds
Elderly residents made up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s more than 2,500 hospitalised Covid-19 cases, according to the government. Photo: Jelly Tse