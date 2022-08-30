Elderly residents made up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s more than 2,500 hospitalised Covid-19 cases, according to the government. Photo: Jelly Tse
Elderly residents made up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s more than 2,500 hospitalised Covid-19 cases, according to the government. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Elderly residents make up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s hospitalised Covid cases, also at greater risk due to pre-existing illnesses, health officials say

  • Hospital Authority Chief Manager Dr Lau Ka-hin says 2,100 of the coronavirus patients sent to public facilities were aged 60 and above
  • But former authority chief executive calls for clearer guidelines on types of chronic illnesses that require patient observation to help ease demand for hospital beds

Sammy HeungHarvey Kong
Sammy Heung and Harvey Kong

Updated: 11:08pm, 30 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly residents made up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s more than 2,500 hospitalised Covid-19 cases, according to the government. Photo: Jelly Tse
Elderly residents made up four-fifths of Hong Kong’s more than 2,500 hospitalised Covid-19 cases, according to the government. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE