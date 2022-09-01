Cornerstone Robotics founder and Spirit of HK Awards 2022 nominee Samuel Au, with a drilling robot. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A robot in every Hong Kong hospital? One man’s vision to tackle surgeon shortfall
- Professor nominated in innovation category of Hong Kong Spirit Awards for making a difference in the healthcare system
- Researcher plans to put at least one affordable, safe and effective surgical robot in every hospital in the country
