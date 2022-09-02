Chief Executive John Lee has said he had secured the backing of mainland authorities for the new “reverse quarantine” scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: ‘reverse quarantine’ scheme may not bring much relief for Hong Kong travellers crossing border to mainland, say businesses and NGOs
- The minimum seven-day quarantine in the city remains a big deterrent, says NGO deputy director
- City leader John Lee says he has secured backing from mainland authorities for the proposed scheme, to be implemented as soon as possible
Chief Executive John Lee has said he had secured the backing of mainland authorities for the new “reverse quarantine” scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng