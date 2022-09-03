As Hong Kong’s Covid-19 infection numbers surge anew, the inoculation rate among elderly residents has stagnated. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s elderly still hesitant over vaccine booster shots despite new surge in infections
- Only 16 per cent of about 200,000 seniors identified as in need of jabs have registered since government home vaccination service began in April, official figures show
- Experts urge more action on booster jabs, warning that two jabs do not provide adequate protection
