Businesswoman Vanessa Ho purchased the grade-three historic rating tong lau at 1 Queen’s Road West in 2016. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Vanishing tong lau: Hong Kong heritage experts call for action, incentives to save last pre-war shophouses
- Old shophouse buildings in danger of demolition as rules for preservation are too restrictive, experts say
- Few owners apply to repair, upgrade buildings because it costs too much, government grant is not enough
