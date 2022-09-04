Businesswoman Vanessa Ho purchased the grade-three historic rating tong lau at 1 Queen’s Road West in 2016. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Businesswoman Vanessa Ho purchased the grade-three historic rating tong lau at 1 Queen’s Road West in 2016. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Vanishing tong lau: Hong Kong heritage experts call for action, incentives to save last pre-war shophouses

  • Old shophouse buildings in danger of demolition as rules for preservation are too restrictive, experts say
  • Few owners apply to repair, upgrade buildings because it costs too much, government grant is not enough

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Sep, 2022

