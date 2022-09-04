“Every time [my wife and I] stand beside Kai-yin’s bed, the bitterness in our hearts is indescribable. Our active son is now helpless on the bed, his line of sight being only the cold ceiling every day.”

The Baptist pastor said he had read recent grim reports on his son’s condition, adding the family relied on encouraging proverbs to keep their spirits up.

He added that his son was transferred to another intensive care unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei because of the coronavirus pandemic, appealing for more prayers from supporters.

“Wearing a neck brace for a long time can cause pain in the back of the head and affect his sleep, and excessive concentration on his own breathing is also [affecting] him,” the father wrote.

On a positive note, Li said although his son was severely injured, it was still “lucky” that the dancer had not lost his life, and had family members around to navigate the difficult time together. He added that the younger man had expressed hope his parents could share more about their past with him.

Mo Li will try acupuncture next week despite Chinese doctors saying they are not very confident the treatment can provide recovery, according to his father.

The senior Li has been writing prayer letters to update readers on his son’s condition for the past month, and last week mentioned that the dancer had been making better-than-expected progress.

The Post learned earlier that Li had injured three vertebrae. A source said it appeared his spinal cord at the C3 and C4 vertebrae sections was completely damaged. That meant his mobility was confined to only functions in the shoulders and above.

His father again urged a government-appointed investigation task force to determine the cause of the accident and its details, and to take follow-up action on liability.

The task force earlier revealed its findings, blaming the use of a substandard wire cord and under-reporting of the weight of the LED video screen for the accident, but declined to say who should be held responsible.

