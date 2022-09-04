Hong Kong was originally to be the sole host of the Gay Games, but the organisers decided in February the Mexican city of Guadalajara would share the duties. Photo: AFP
Gay Games scaled back in Hong Kong due to uncertainty over Covid-19 travel curbs, but organisers confident event will go ahead next year
- Organisers planning 22 sporting events, down from 36, and are expecting about 7,000 participants, instead of 12,000
- Hong Kong is co-hosting the event in November next year with the Mexican city of Guadalajara
