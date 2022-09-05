Cathy Jim and her team at RHT Industries have developed a range of products for ventilation systems. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Smell of success: Hong Kong researcher aims to improve environment through air purification method that can lower stink
- Cathy Jim has created products that purify the air by turning pollutants into water and carbon dioxide
- Her patented technology absorbs and decomposes pollutants without causing secondary damage to the environment
