The condition of a dancer injured at a Mirror concert in Hong Kong has improved from a critical one, but he remains in a serious state with stable vital signs, according to the hospital where he is being treated. A spokesman for Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday revealed that performer Mo Li Kai-yin was no longer in critical condition, but said the dancer remained in an intensive care unit. The 27-year-old is at risk of being paralysed from the neck down after a four-by-four-metre video screen crashed onto him and another dancer while they were performing on stage at the Hong Kong Coliseum on July 28. Li had remained in a critical condition since he underwent two rounds of surgery that month. The development came after Li’s father, Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam on Saturday night said his son was still bedridden and had difficulty moving, and revealed the doctors’ diagnosis that there was a 95 per cent chance that the dancer’s damaged vertebrae and sensory nerves could not completely recover. Shaken by Mirror accident, Hong Kong dancers call for more protection The Baptist pastor said his son would seek acupuncture treatment this week, despite Chinese doctors saying they were not very confident it could lead to recovery. He added that his son was transferred to another intensive care unit at the hospital in Yau Ma Tei because of the coronavirus pandemic, appealing for more prayers from supporters. The Post learned earlier that the dancer had injured three vertebrae. A source said it appeared his spinal cord at the C3 and C4 vertebrae sections was severely damaged, with Li only able to move anything above his shoulders. The senior Li again urged the government to determine who should be held liable for the incident. A task force formed by the government to investigate the matter earlier revealed its findings, blaming the use of a substandard wire cord and under-reporting of the weight of the LED video screen for the accident, but declined to say who should be held responsible.