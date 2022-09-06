A mother, 33, has been charged with the murder of her boy, five. Photo: Facebook
A mother, 33, has been charged with the murder of her boy, five. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong to speed up work on bill covering failure to report suspected child abuse, leader John Lee says, after tragic murder case

  • Hong Kong leader John Lee expresses concern and sadness over tragedy, in which five-year-old boy with bruises and abrasions found dead in subdivided flat
  • He says incident reflects the urgent need to complete legislative work on mandatory reporting requirements for child abuse cases

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 3:06pm, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A mother, 33, has been charged with the murder of her boy, five. Photo: Facebook
A mother, 33, has been charged with the murder of her boy, five. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE