A mother, 33, has been charged with the murder of her boy, five. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong to speed up work on bill covering failure to report suspected child abuse, leader John Lee says, after tragic murder case
- Hong Kong leader John Lee expresses concern and sadness over tragedy, in which five-year-old boy with bruises and abrasions found dead in subdivided flat
- He says incident reflects the urgent need to complete legislative work on mandatory reporting requirements for child abuse cases
