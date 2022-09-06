Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Chapman Lee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Chapman Lee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Spirit of Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

How Hong Kong tech firm boss aims to put doctors in the picture with AI-based medical imaging tools for cancer screening

  • By speeding up diagnosis and improving its accuracy, Chapman Lee says his team aims to help patients, while also tackling manpower issues and lowering costs
  • His work to use technology to improve the healthcare system has earned him a nomination in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards

Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 3:29pm, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Chapman Lee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Chapman Lee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE