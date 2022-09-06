Iron Man-style technology such as augmented reality glasses could be adopted by Hong Kong police officers to give them a hi-tech advantage in the battle against crime. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police
‘Iron Man’ hi-tech glasses could be created to help Hong Kong police fight against crime as part of deal with science leaders

  • Hollywood superhero gadgets such as augmented reality glasses could be developed to give police an edge in battle against crime
  • Assistant Commissioner of Police Catherine Kwan says collaboration deal with technology firms could lead to new tools for frontline officers

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 11:04pm, 6 Sep, 2022

