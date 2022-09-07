The collapsed structure trapped some workers at the site underneath its wreckage. Photo: Jelly Tse
2 dead, 7 injured after tower crane collapses and knocks container into workers at Hong Kong construction site
- Some 1,400 subsidised flats set to be built on site for population of 4,000, with a 2025 completion date
- One worker was earlier reported missing but found and rescued by emergency personnel
The collapsed structure trapped some workers at the site underneath its wreckage. Photo: Jelly Tse