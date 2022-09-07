Proposed legislation demanding child care workers to report abuse will keep their names confidential. Photo: Shutterstock
Identities to be kept confidential when reporting suspected child abuse, says Hong Kong welfare minister
- City official assures child care professionals proposed legislation will protect their identities when they report suspected child abuse
- The maximum penalty for failing to report abuse would be three months in jail and a HK$50,000 (US$6,000) fine
