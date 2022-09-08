Acting senior superintendent Suryanto Chin-chiu shows an underwater wartime naval mine. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police launch air-land-sea lockdown for underwater mine removal after discovery of wartime device with over 220kg of explosives

  • Police will carry out operation in waters off Cape D’Aguilar between 11am and 2pm on Friday, with bomb disposal squad and elite Flying Tigers called in
  • No immediate threat to area, but authorities warn if explosion is triggered, it will affect a radius of 1km from the epicentre

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:44pm, 8 Sep, 2022

