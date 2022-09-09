Voting for the Spirit of Hong Kong Lion Rock People’s Choice Award has opened. Photo: Getty Images
Voting for the Spirit of Hong Kong Lion Rock People’s Choice Award opens for members of public to honour unsung heroes
- Awards celebrate 18 individuals and groups who have been making positive differences to people’s lives
- Voters can select winners from the finalists of six categories: community, perseverance, culture, innovation, youth and teamwork
