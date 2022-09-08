Nathan Lam told the press after a meeting arranged by the city’s equality watchdog that the session was not satisfactory and she did not rule out taking legal action. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Nathan Lam told the press after a meeting arranged by the city’s equality watchdog that the session was not satisfactory and she did not rule out taking legal action. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong teen challenging school ban on long hair for boys could take legal action, after ‘unsatisfactory’ mediation session with principal

  • Nathan Lam says school’s proposal did not meet her expectations, and that both sides’ opinions ‘remain divided’
  • The 17-year-old says mediation has been prolonged process and was not optimistic that matter could be resolved before she graduates next year

Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:12pm, 8 Sep, 2022

