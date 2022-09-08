The office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slammed criticism of the arrest of a Hong Kong journalists’ union leader. Photo: May Tse
Chinese foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office slams response to arrest of journalists’ union chairman
- Attack launched after Foreign Correspondents’ Club said authorities should take care handling arrest case of ‘prominent leader’ in the media
- FCC highlights ‘international attention’ on press freedom in Hong Kong and says reporters should be able to do job without fear
The office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slammed criticism of the arrest of a Hong Kong journalists’ union leader. Photo: May Tse