Media leaders from across the region at the Mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Journalism Symposium, held in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong conference hears city’s Chinese-language media had most reports on fake news in regional survey
- City topped league table for fake news reports between 2010 and 2022, Chinese University academic tells media conference
- Hong Kong recorded 1,315 reports of fake news over the period compared with 1,089 for Malaysia and Singapore combined
