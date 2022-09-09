The wife of an electrician, who was killed during Wednesday’s crane collapse, has revealed she is battling late-stage cancer. Photo: Felix Wong
‘A cruel joke’ says cancer-stricken widow of electrician killed in Hong Kong crane collapse
- Wife of Hui Man-ming, one of three men killed during accident on Wednesday, says she worries for future of her two young daughters
- ‘I thought my husband could take care of the children and elderly in case I died,’ she says
