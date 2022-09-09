The wife of an electrician, who was killed during Wednesday’s crane collapse, has revealed she is battling late-stage cancer. Photo: Felix Wong
The wife of an electrician, who was killed during Wednesday’s crane collapse, has revealed she is battling late-stage cancer. Photo: Felix Wong
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

‘A cruel joke’ says cancer-stricken widow of electrician killed in Hong Kong crane collapse

  • Wife of Hui Man-ming, one of three men killed during accident on Wednesday, says she worries for future of her two young daughters
  • ‘I thought my husband could take care of the children and elderly in case I died,’ she says

Tony Cheung
Edith Lin and Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:11pm, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The wife of an electrician, who was killed during Wednesday’s crane collapse, has revealed she is battling late-stage cancer. Photo: Felix Wong
The wife of an electrician, who was killed during Wednesday’s crane collapse, has revealed she is battling late-stage cancer. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE