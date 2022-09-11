Legislator Stanley Ng, who sits on HKU’s Court that oversees university operations, has urged management not to take the case lightly. Photo: Winson Wong
University of Hong Kong kicks 3 local students out of dormitory, saying they offended mainland Chinese neighbours
- Local students offended fellow hall residents with inappropriate language and behaviour under influence of alcohol, university says
- Media report claims local students knocked on room door of mainlanders and shouted ‘Get out’, among other phrases
