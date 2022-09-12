Mo Li was injured when a monitor collapsed onto the stage during a Mirror concert on July 28. Photo: Instagram
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li vows to provide HK$10 million to dancer critically injured during Mirror concert

  • Billionaire Richard Li says he will provide financial support to Mo Li and his family, in addition to covering the performer’s medical fees
  • ‘I understand that financial assistance cannot alleviate their pain, but I hope I can do my part to help Mo and his family during this difficult time,’ tycoon adds

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:46pm, 12 Sep, 2022

