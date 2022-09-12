The well-tended gardens at the historic Lung Wah Hotel at Ha Wo Che Village in Sha Tin. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
Hong Kong society
Historic Hong Kong hotel that was host to Bruce Lee warns it could close amid pandemic losses and changing tastes

  • The Lung Wah Hotel in Sha Tin may be forced to shut after its income was slashed by pandemic and younger people look elsewhere to dine out
  • Owner Chung Ma Lao says government should do more to support the business and warns site could be sold to developers

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:04pm, 12 Sep, 2022

