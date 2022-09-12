People comfort family members of the victims of an accident at a construction site. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong crane accident: widow of victim stops accepting donations, urges public to help other victims and needy families
- Widow thanks donors for support and care but says she has enough money for now and there are others who are also need help
- She hopes all parties could look at the accident and find way to ‘minimise risks without making operation of enterprises too difficult’
