Retired electrician Kwok Wai-yin was put on probation for a year at the High Court after he admitted killing his terminally ill wife. Photo: Handout.
Chief Executive John Lee rejects suggestion for new discussion on euthanasia in Hong Kong
- Lee says focus ‘for now’ should be on improvements to treatment, medical methods and support
- City’s leader speaks out after judge says time to consider wishes of terminally ill as he passes sentence on man who killed cancer-stricken wife
