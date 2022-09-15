Consumer watchdog receives 330 complaints about credit card offers in first 8 months of the year. Photo: Shutterstock
Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Consumer Council receives 330 complaints about credit card offers in first 8 months of 2022, double last year’s number

  • Complaints include welcome gifts delayed and not being entitled to the expected benefits for online purchases
  • Council advises public to pay attention to terms and conditions of promotional offers, such as specified spending period

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:08pm, 15 Sep, 2022

