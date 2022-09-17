A 15-metre tall flame tree fell on a school bus on Friday, smashing its windscreen and hitting the roof of a Mercedes-Benz next to it. Photo: Facebook
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong development chief vows to review policy after tree crashes onto school bus

  • Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn says nine relevant authorities will inspect 10,000 flame trees by end of this month
  • Task force will propose policy recommendations by the end of the year, Linn adds

Jess Ma
Updated: 5:30pm, 17 Sep, 2022

