A 15-metre tall flame tree fell on a school bus on Friday, smashing its windscreen and hitting the roof of a Mercedes-Benz next to it. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong development chief vows to review policy after tree crashes onto school bus
- Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn says nine relevant authorities will inspect 10,000 flame trees by end of this month
- Task force will propose policy recommendations by the end of the year, Linn adds
