The Fringe Club was founded by Benny Chia in 1983 with its beginnings in the Fringe Festival. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong Fringe Club woes deepen with legal bid by founder and ex-administrator to claw back owed salaries

  • Cultural establishment in danger of not having lease renewed at historic premises in Central’s Old Dairy Farm Depot
  • Row involves HK$12 million in unpaid salaries dating as far as 14 years back, but board says duo agreed to defer payment and continue working

Jess Ma
Updated: 10:20am, 18 Sep, 2022

