The long-established Hoover Cake Shop in Kowloon City, which will close its doors for good at the start of next month. Photo: Dickson Lee.
‘Food of my generation’: tiny Hong Kong bakery with big impact to close after almost half a century in business
- Hoover Cake Shop in Kowloon City to shut its doors after half a century of serving up tasty traditional treats
- Bakery made famous by actor Chow Yun-fat, who sometimes volunteered behind counter to sell cakes.
