Hong Kong’s poor and destitute have long been unable to afford anything but subdivided living spaces. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Hong Kong’s poor and destitute have long been unable to afford anything but subdivided living spaces. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s subdivided flats: why the people who live in them say they have no choice

  • The long waiting time for public rental flats means the city’s poorest families end up in tiny, shared living spaces
  • The most infamous are ‘cage homes’, where partitioned, boxlike units are stacked from floor to ceiling, separated by thin wooden boards or wire mesh

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 11:00am, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s poor and destitute have long been unable to afford anything but subdivided living spaces. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Hong Kong’s poor and destitute have long been unable to afford anything but subdivided living spaces. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
READ FULL ARTICLE