The construction site of Ko Wang Court at Yau Tong. Applications to buy flats at this estate will open on September 29, 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang
4,500 flats to go on sale at less than half market value under Hong Kong housing scheme, amid fears nano units will not sell
- Chairwoman of authority’s subsidised housing committee remains hopeful shoebox flats will sell, others are less optimistic
- Around 10 per cent of units on sale are shoebox flats, smaller than 230 sq ft
