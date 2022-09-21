The construction site of Ko Wang Court at Yau Tong. Applications to buy flats at this estate will open on September 29, 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang
4,500 flats to go on sale at less than half market value under Hong Kong housing scheme, amid fears nano units will not sell

  • Chairwoman of authority’s subsidised housing committee remains hopeful shoebox flats will sell, others are less optimistic
  • Around 10 per cent of units on sale are shoebox flats, smaller than 230 sq ft

Edith Lin

Updated: 10:15pm, 21 Sep, 2022

