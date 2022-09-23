Construction workers injured at work will benefit from a HK$300 million pilot programme designed to supply private treatment at subsidised rates. Photo: Dickson Lee.
HK$300 million pilot scheme to help injured construction workers get back to work faster launched by Hong Kong government
- About 5,000 injured construction industry staff expected to benefit from plan to subsidise cost of private healthcare to speed recovery
- Acting commissioner for labour says scheme will help injured recover faster, return to work earlier and stop development of chronic conditions
