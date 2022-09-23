Ocean Park is planning to turn an area near near the main entrance into a retail and dining zone. Photo: Nora Tam
Proposal to redevelop part of Hong Kong’s Ocean Park into dining, retail zone fails to attract a single bid
- As part of park’s HK$6.8 billion rebirth plan, area near the main entrance will be turned into a retail, dining and entertainment hub with free entry
- Invitation for tenders was launched in February with an undisclosed number of potential investors shortlisted
Ocean Park is planning to turn an area near near the main entrance into a retail and dining zone. Photo: Nora Tam