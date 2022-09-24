Contestants in this year’s Miss Hong Kong pageant on the catwalk in the run-up to the event. Photo: Yik Yeung-man.
Are beauty contests disparaging? The Post examines pros and cons after controversy erupted around this year’s Miss Hong Kong pageant

  • Miss Hong Kong pageant embroiled in controversy after female police watchdog member criticises contest’s swimsuit section
  • But Helen Yu is threatened with legal action by broadcaster TVB over her remarks at Independent Police Complaints Council meeting

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Sep, 2022

