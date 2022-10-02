Authorities have been urged to open more residential care centres for toddlers, in light of abuse scandals at the city’s only two such providers. Photo: Shutterstock
Call for urgent action after abuse scandal at second Hong Kong children’s home
- City needs more care centres for toddlers, as both homes taking in young children are hit by scandal
- Authorities ‘still looking for suitable sites’ to build a new home for children under six years old
