Society for Community Organisation have called for the point and quota system for non elderly single public housing applicants to be abolished. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Non-elderly singles should get subsidies too because they have longest wait for Hong Kong public housing, SoCO says

  • Society for Community Organisation urges government to abolish an age-based points system for single non-elderly public housing applicants
  • About 92 per cent of non-elderly singles say they do not receive money from their families

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:48pm, 2 Oct, 2022

