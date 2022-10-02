Society for Community Organisation have called for the point and quota system for non elderly single public housing applicants to be abolished. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Non-elderly singles should get subsidies too because they have longest wait for Hong Kong public housing, SoCO says
- Society for Community Organisation urges government to abolish an age-based points system for single non-elderly public housing applicants
- About 92 per cent of non-elderly singles say they do not receive money from their families
