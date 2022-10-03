A payload expert is a scientist or engineer who manages highly complex or classified onboard equipment and carries out scientific activities such as astronautical measurements.

Sun estimated that the city had tens of thousands of potential applicants in the field, but only some would be eligible, adding this elite group would be recommended to mainland authorities for screening.

China’s space agency has for the first time extended recruitment to Hong Kong and Macau, with the three-week local application process starting on Thursday.

According to listed criteria, candidates must be Chinese nationals who are permanent residents in the city, and be deemed patriots – along with family members – who adhere to the “one country, two systems” governing policy, as well as uphold both the state and local constitutions.

Asked if British National (Overseas) visa holders are eligible, Sun said the screening would be done according to established procedures, without defining the patriot requirement.

“For applicants who want to give up their foreign identities and participate in the programme, I think I will leave it to the vetting committee to handle,” Sun said.

On other requirements, applicants must be aged between 30 and 45, and be 1.62-1.75 metres tall for men and 1.6-1.75 metres in height for women. The Hospital Authority will also confirm their physical fitness.

Applicants must hold a doctoral degree and have at least three years of professional working experience. Sun said on Monday that relevant research areas of candidates could cover life sciences, material sciences, physics, chemistry, psychology, biomedical engineering, mechanical engineering, electronic engineering or astronomy.

He added that the inclusion of Hong Kong in the national programme was partly because the central government had witnessed the city’s achievements and its growing talent pool in innovation and technology.

Sun believed the mainland would further open up other roles such as aerospace engineering to Hongkongers when local development in this field matured.

Will the next group of astronauts include a Hong Kong resident? Photo: Xinhua

The Hong Kong government has invested more than HK$150 billion (US$19.1 billion) in developing innovation and technology since 2017, with InnoHK research clusters and 28 laboratories also jointly set up by local and international universities as well as institutes.

